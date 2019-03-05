Dan Franklin Hill, 78, of Roseboro and formerly of Fairmont, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro Assisted Living.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. Burial followed at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

Visitation was held Sunday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Mr. Hill was born Nov. 27, 1940 in Robeson County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton Hill and Eunice Nance Hill; his siblings, Joan Taylor and Ben Hill.

He is survived by one daughter, Susannah Hill Hobbs and husband John of Roseboro; one sister, Daphne Bennington and husband Don of Smithfield, Va.; one brother, Arland Hill and wife Susan of Lumberton; and six grandchildren, Johnnah, Chloe, Anna, Joshua, Enoch and Isaac.

In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to: Baptist on Mission NCBM P.O. Box 1107 Cary, N.C. 27512.