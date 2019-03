Dan Raynor

CLINTON — Mr. Dan Raynor, 80, of 276 Loop Road, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Saint Paul Church of Christ, Clinton, with the Rev. Kenneth Morrisey officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Worley Funeral Home.

