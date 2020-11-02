CLINTON — Dana Marie Long, 37, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be held to honor Dana's memory at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Newton Grove. The Rev. Lynn Blackburn will be officiating the service.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at West and Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.

Dana is survived by her children, Aaron Chace Long and Talia Reece Long; mother, Sonni Preddy and husband Brian of Clinton; father, David Jordan; maternal grandparents, Louise Preddy (McDonald) of Clinton; brothers, Markus Jackson and David Jordan Jr.; and sister, Tiffany Jordan.

In order to remain in compliance of the North Carolina State COVID Law, please continue social distancing measures and a mask must be worn at all times.

Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.

Condolences can be made to www.westanddunn.com