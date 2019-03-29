AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Daniel Amos Ezzell, 36, of Autryville passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Ezzell Family Cemetery.

Mr. Ezzell is survived by his father, Donnie Ezzell of the home; his mother, Kathy Critzburg of Stedman; four brothers, Craig Ezzell of Whiteville, Donald Ezzell, Jeremy Ezzell and Christopher Ezzell all of the home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.