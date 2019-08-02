CLINTON — Mr. Daniel Austin Wilson, 89, of 4671 Faison Hwy., died early Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill West and the Rev. Earl Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on October 6, 1929 in Sampson County, Daniel was the son of the late Houston Wilson and Olita McCullen Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 57 years, Janice Jackson Wilson and a sister, Beatrice Lamb. He was a prominent member of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church serving as a deacon, member of the choir and Sunday School teacher. Daniel was known to be a very intelligent, hard-working man, and always "told it like it was". He was a retired farmer and enjoyed sharing the produce he harvested with his church family and friends. Daniel will definitely be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his daughter, Leah W. Heath and husband, Lamar of Clinton; two sons: Wayne Wilson and wife, Joan and Tony Wilson and wife, Camille, also of Clinton; one sister, Katie Haynes of Raleigh and a brother, Douglas Wilson of Clinton. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jami, Aaron, Nicole, April, Heather, Austin, Chasity and Raven; and nine-great grandchildren: Dylan, Kaitlyn, Lexie, Petyon, Karson, Alex, Lacey, Maggie and Lanie.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home; and other times at his home.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Patricia Ortiz and Kay Hobbs; and the entire staff of 3HC for their kindness, compassion and loving care shown to Mr. Wilson during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice, 1023 Beaman St., Clinton, NC 28328.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

