Daniel Gordon Carroll

TURKEY —Daniel Gordon Carroll (Danny), 61, of 1185 New Hope Church Road, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

Funeral will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at New Life Baptist Church, 2605 Southeast Blvd, Clinton, with the Rev. Dave Page officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., at the church just before the service and at other times at the home. There will be no graveside service following the funeral and Danny will be reunited with his family at his home.

Danny, born August 4, 1958 in Wayne County, was the son of Henry Gordon Carroll and the late Dolly Knowles Carroll. He farmed and worked for Four County EMC as a lineman and retired as a System Maintenance Supervisor. He loved his family, riding his lawn mower and his tractor and enjoyed hunting.

Survivors include; wife of 35 years, Debra Davis Carroll; daughters, Danielle Carroll Bradsher (Jeremiah) and Dana Carroll Byars (Brandon); grandchildren, Karson, Greyson, Raelyn, Andie Rae and Mack Russell; and sister, Dee Dee Carroll Blackburn (Billy)

The family wishes to express their thanks to Community Hospice, Tommie and Staff and all the family and friends during his time of need. A very special thanks to Ray (Clyde) Herring for being there from childhood up to the very end and to his Four County Family who he loved very much.

The family request no flowers but in lieu of, they request memorials be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham or the New Life Christian Academy, 2605 Southeast Blvd, Clinton, where his grandchildren attend school. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.