SALEMBURG — Mr. David Allen Sessoms, 58, of Salemburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Salemburg Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home.

He was born July 8, 1960 in Sampson County to Randall and Mattie Elizabeth Riner Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bill Sessoms, Kenneth Sessoms. He worked as an automotive mechanic.

He is survived by several cousins.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.