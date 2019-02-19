Obituary
David Allen Sessoms

SALEMBURG — Mr. David Allen Sessoms, 58, of Salemburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Salemburg Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home.

He was born July 8, 1960 in Sampson County to Randall and Mattie Elizabeth Riner Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bill Sessoms, Kenneth Sessoms. He worked as an automotive mechanic.

He is survived by several cousins.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
