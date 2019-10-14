David "Tony" Capps

ROSEBORO — Mr. David Anthony "Tony" Capps, 62, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Tony was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Elton Otto and Clara Bell Sessoms Capps. He was employed with O'Reilly's Auto Parts.

He is survived by two sons, David Capps and wife, Julie of Wilmington and Ryan Capps and wife, Beatriz of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Cooper Capps and Arianna De La Cruz; the mother of his sons, Phyllis Spell Capps; and his beloved dog, Otis.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.