David Byrd

CLINTON — David Byrd, 76, of 124 Royal Lane, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grandview Memorial Garden with visitation at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, one hour before the service from 11-11:45 a.m.

David, born in 1943 in Durham County, was the son of the late Edward Byrd, Sr. and Gladis Holland Byrd. He was a truck driver for Coastal Proteins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora Strickland Byrd.

David was known for his kind attitude as he had never met a stranger and a hard working man who always keep busy.

Survivors include his daughter, Beverly Ann Byrd and grandchildren, Joshua Munguia, Chantal Mendoza, Abigail Mendoza and Aidan Mendoza and former wife, Joann Byrd Schotten.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.