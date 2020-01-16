GRANTHAM — Mr. David Earl Underwood 55, of the Grantham Community passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery following the funeral service.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Angie Underwood of the home; children, Chris Underwood and wife Christina of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Jason Underwood of Jacksonville, Fla., Kayla Underwood of Grantham, Morgan Giddens and husband Tyler of Grantham and Candace Tucker of the home; grandchildren, Alina Overman and Nolan Giddens; sisters, Brenda Underwood of Fayetteville, Linda Jones of Newton Grove, Joyce Bissette of Princeton and Kay Hamilton of Goldsboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Retha Underwood.

