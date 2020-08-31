1/1
David Jackson Braswell
David Jackson Braswell

TURKEY — David Jackson Braswell, 19, of 23 Daniel St., died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center Clinton.

Born in 2001 in Duplin County, NC to David and Heather Powell Braswell, Jackson was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and duck hunting.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC, with the Rev. Ray Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Baptist Church Cemetery, 8994 Garland Hwy., Clinton.

Jackson leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, David and Heather Powell Braswell, of the home; brothers, Christopher Braswell and wife Marbella of Turkey and Tyler Godbold of Turkey; sister, Hannah Braswell of the home; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Peggy Garner Powell Sr. of Warsaw; paternal grandparents, Larry Matthews of Warsaw and Christin Carter Matthews of Ingold; niece, Amelia Braswell of Turkey; nephew, Caleb Braswell of Turkey; uncles and aunts, Jerry and Johnnie Colwell Powell of Turkey, Frankie and Angela Taylor of Mount Olive and Cheryl Braswell of Ingold.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation and other times at the home, 23 Daniel St., Turkey, NC.

The Braswell and Powell families has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
