David Sports

DUNN — Mr. David Levi Sports, 96, of Timothy Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 6 till 8 p.m. and other times at the family home, 50 Timothy Road, Dunn, N.C. Officiating will be the Rev. Ricky Lee. Mr. Sports will be laid to rest in Hickory Grove Cemetery, (Jesse W. Lee Cemetery) on Stoney Point Road, Fayetteville.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Virginia Culbreth (Tony McCullen) of Dunn, Richard Sports (Paula) of Winder, Ga., Ray Sports (Cathy) of Lakeland, Fla., Deloris Warren (Charlie) of Dunn, Judy Brogdon of Dunn, Dorothy Gaddis (David) of Corbin, Ky., Gloria Crump (Matt King) of Newton Grove, and Kenneth Sports (Betty) of Lakeland, Fla., 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Selma (Moye) Burnells of Red Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Annie Sports; wife, Armaitha Sports; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Sports; grandsons, Micky, David Jr., and Gene Gaddis; and great grandson, James Brogdon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home to help defray funeral expense.

Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, N.C.