David Winn Jr.

CLINTON — Mr. David Winn Jr., 92, of 216 Deems Drive, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Running Branch Church of Christ Disciples of Christ with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the church.

