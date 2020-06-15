D.C. Tew Jr.

ROSEBORO — Mr. D.C. Tew, Jr., 80, of Gardens of Roseboro, went to be with his Lord on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hobbs and the Rev. Dudley Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on Sept. 14, 1939 in Sampson County, D.C. was the son of the late Duke Cleburn Tew, Sr. and Christine Smith Tew. He was a farmer his entire life. He enjoyed riding his moped and listening to music. He was quite the character, with a great personality and never met a stranger. He was loved by the staff of The Gardens of Roseboro and will definitely be missed by all who knew him.

D.C. is survived by his sister, Phyllis Tew of Raleigh; one brother, Wallace Tew of Cape Charles, Va.; and had several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Tew and his brother-in-law, Bobby Tew.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 17, from 6-8 pm at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Gardens of Roseboro for their outstanding love and compassionate care.

Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the funeral home's website at www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Tew family.