Debbie S. Schramm TURKEY — Ms. Debbie S. Schramm, age 61, passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The family will have a private memorial graveside service on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Stewart Family Cemetery, Turkey. Officiating will be Rev. Clifford Kirkland. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons; Michael Schramm of Turkey, Robert Schramm and wife Brittney of Clinton, grandson; Benjamin Schramm, sisters; Elsie Lee and Jackie Libby both of Clinton, Janet Lynn Jamison and Penny Lou Kennedy of La. and her brother; Willis "WC" Carson Stewart of Turkey. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Schramm and parents; Willis and Lillie Stewart. In light of the recent restrictions due to the CoronaVirus, the family will have a private service. Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove, North Carolina.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 13 to May 14, 2020.