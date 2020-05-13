Debbie S. Schramm
Debbie S. Schramm TURKEY — Ms. Debbie S. Schramm, age 61, passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The family will have a private memorial graveside service on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Stewart Family Cemetery, Turkey. Officiating will be Rev. Clifford Kirkland. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons; Michael Schramm of Turkey, Robert Schramm and wife Brittney of Clinton, grandson; Benjamin Schramm, sisters; Elsie Lee and Jackie Libby both of Clinton, Janet Lynn Jamison and Penny Lou Kennedy of La. and her brother; Willis "WC" Carson Stewart of Turkey. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Schramm and parents; Willis and Lillie Stewart. In light of the recent restrictions due to the CoronaVirus, the family will have a private service. Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove, North Carolina.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stewart Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
