Deborah Pait

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mrs. Deborah Cain Pait, 64, of 200 Hill St., died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, N.C.

Celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, by the Rev. Richard Smith.

A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. before the service and also after the service at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Jim Pait, 200 Hill St., Elizabethtown, N.C.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.