Deborah Royal

CLINTON — Deborah Nadine Royal, 60, of 2025 Ozzie Road, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at home with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Carter Family Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Carter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the gravesite.

Deborah, born in 1959 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Harmon Horace Carter Sr. Deborah worked for Hope Family Farms in Clinton. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandson Gabriel Brewer and brother Horace Carter.

Survivors include children, Ashley Faircloth (Brandon), Joshua Royal (Amanda) and Caroline Brewer (Danny); mother, Nadine C. Peoples; sisters, Helen McCullen and Judy Tyndall (David); and grandchildren, Landon Faircloth, Chloe Brewer, Camden Brewer, Alissa Royal and Reeve Royal.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.