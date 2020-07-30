GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mrs. Della Mystra "Mickie" Melvin Tyndall, 81, (formerly of Clinton), died at Saint Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Monday July 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 1, at Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Chris Thompson officiating. A private burial will be at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Born in 1938 in Cumberland County, Mrs. Tyndall was the daughter of the late Harvey Lester and Bessie Christian McDonald Melvin. She was a member of the Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church and also attended St Matthews Methodist Church on Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, as a child. She loved animals, especially stray dogs and cats and also loved spending time with children. She was a devoted member of her church in South Carolina and helped wherever and whenever they needed her. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, especially her sweetheart, Troy.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Troy Newton Tyndall of Greenville, S.C.; sisters, Lenora Mullins (Mack), Agnes Eloise Melvin, Mary Melvin Miller (Dalton) all of Fayetteville; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tyndall Faircloth and Mae Tyndall, both of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Neal, Aaron, Daniel, Bud, Winford and Jeff Melvin; sister Barbara Ann Garzon and baby sister Melvin; nephews, Michael Mullins and Kenny Miller.

There will be a walk-through viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Church on Saturday, prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

