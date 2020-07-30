1/
Della Mystra Melvin "Mickie" Tyndall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mrs. Della Mystra "Mickie" Melvin Tyndall, 81, (formerly of Clinton), died at Saint Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Monday July 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 1, at Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Chris Thompson officiating. A private burial will be at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Born in 1938 in Cumberland County, Mrs. Tyndall was the daughter of the late Harvey Lester and Bessie Christian McDonald Melvin. She was a member of the Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church and also attended St Matthews Methodist Church on Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, as a child. She loved animals, especially stray dogs and cats and also loved spending time with children. She was a devoted member of her church in South Carolina and helped wherever and whenever they needed her. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, especially her sweetheart, Troy.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Troy Newton Tyndall of Greenville, S.C.; sisters, Lenora Mullins (Mack), Agnes Eloise Melvin, Mary Melvin Miller (Dalton) all of Fayetteville; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tyndall Faircloth and Mae Tyndall, both of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Neal, Aaron, Daniel, Bud, Winford and Jeff Melvin; sister Barbara Ann Garzon and baby sister Melvin; nephews, Michael Mullins and Kenny Miller.

There will be a walk-through viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Church on Saturday, prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Tyndall family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved