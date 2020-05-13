Delmas Larry Anderson CLINTON —Mr. Delmas Larry Anderson, 75, of 2993 Church Rd., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill. Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Born on April 3, 1945 in Duplin County, Delmas was the son of the late Jethro Ludvick and Eula Grace Dail Anderson. He worked on cars all his life, specializing in body and paint work and also had a trucking business until his retirement. He loved drag racing and loved working in his shop more than anything. Delmas is survived by his son, Larry Dean Anderson and wife, Judy of Clinton; two daughters, Rita Faye Anderson Cashwell of Garland and Angela Kay Hall of Hope Mills; five sisters, Rebecca Anderson Bass of Clinton; Mary Anderson Lee of Lillington; Margaret Anderson Cross of Erwin; Hazel Anderson McClenny of Newton Grove; Kathy Anderson Noe of San Antonio, TX.; one brother, Emmett Anderson of Clinton; five grandchildren, Candace Purvis, Alicia Watkins, Christopher Reites, Danielle Cashwell and Parker Anderson; and five great-grandchildren, Riley, Brayden, Jordan, Konner and Aria. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Anderson family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 13 to May 14, 2020.