Delmonte Herring

CLINTON — Delmonte Herring, 58, of 117 Tarheel Drive, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

A public walk-through will be held from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with family present from 5-6 p.m.

