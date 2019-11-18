Dennis Paul Oakes

Dennis Paul Oakes of Raleigh lost his long battle with leukemia and the consequences of its treatment on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Wake Med Cary.

On April 11, 1951, he was born in Pennsylvania to Gloria Foote who was married to Donald Joseph Oakes. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Francine Michele Castellucci, and together they shared a love of helping others. Dennis met his wife while they both were caring for patients at Trenton Psychiatric Hospital; he was assisting patients in mastering their daily living skills in order for them to transition back to living in the community and she was providing therapy.

He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Donald, and Edward and he is survived by his sister, Nancy Johnson, and the loves of his life — his brother-in-law, John Batiste Castellucci, and his wife, Alison Rogers Castellucci, and their seven children and four grandchildren.

Dennis was a fighter from the beginning, surviving a premature birth and very low birth weight. He went on to excel in sports at school and he followed his Philadelphia teams in baseball, football, and hockey throughout his life. Despite being small in stature, his big personality filled and brightened a room and he was generous to a fault. He always was ready and willing to give you the shirt off his back and his easy-going manner and quick wit put people at ease. He never met a stranger.

Dennis proudly served our nation in the Navy where he served on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam conflict. He was quick to share his war stories, whether with family or acquaintances and he especially enjoyed talking with fellow veterans whenever he was at the VA facilities for an appointment. Dennis was a hard-working man and after his military service, he engaged in a variety of jobs, beginning with working in the steel mill and subsequently finding fulfillment in his position at the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital.

He and his wife relocated in North Carolina to be nearer to his new family, Carmela and Frank Castellucci, Francine's parents. After his move, Dennis excelled in his new career working full-time as an electronics technician and part-time doing painting and powerwashing — he was a stickler and he kept his equipment in tip-top shape. Dennis also was impeccable about his grooming and he loved his designer perfumes.

Dennis began his struggle with leukemia in 2011, surviving his initial battle with AML, and he received the blessings of five extra years of a good quality of life from the Lord; he offered praise and thanks to Jesus for His guidance through his hard times. His health began to decline in 2016 and he has left a hole in the hearts of many.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship Fund 996 Naylor St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.