Dennis Tackett

ROSE HILL — Dennis Edgel Tackett, 69, of 65 Burress Lane, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.

Dennis, born in 1950 in Logan County, W.V., was the son of the late James Hobart Tackett and Gracie Jane Knipp Tackett. He was a fabricator in the hydraulic lift manufacturing industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by wife of 50 years, Barbara June Short Tackett; sisters, Reba Fransen, Ruth Burress and Virginia Swadja; and brother, Ronald Tackett.

