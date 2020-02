FRIDLEY, Minn. — Mr. Derrick Andrew Beatty, 35, of Fridley, Minn., formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale, Minn.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at New Bethel AME Church with the Rev. James Sinclair officiating. Burial in Merritt Memorial Cemetery, Magnolia (Waycross Community).

A Viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Church.