NEWTON GROVE — Diane Ellington, 73, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Unity Presbyterian Church, Newton Grove, with the Rev. Cathy Mooney officiating,with visitation to follow.

Mrs. Ellington is survived by daughters, Dana Ellington-Ruiz of Newton Grove; Kelly Sherwood and husband Matt of Wilmington and Paula Westbrook and husband Scott of Dunn; sister, Dale Warren Brown of Newton Grove; grandchildren, Colby Tart and girlfriend Aubrey, Ryker Tart and wife Ashely, Aydan Tart and fiancé Jerrica, Ellington Tart, Greysen Tart, Rylee Sherwood, Lyla Sherwood, Gabriel Sherwood, Trey Murawski, Scottlin Westbrook and Tripp Westbrook; nephew, Cliff Brown; niece, Cortney Lockamy and husband Allen; and special great-nephew, Carter John Lockamy.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Alvin and Gladys Warren, and husband, Paul Ellington.

