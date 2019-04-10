Dixie Hoskin

Mrs. Dixie Lee Hayes Hoskin, 85, of 6581 Keener Road, Clinton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Newton Grove, with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stanley King officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, April 13, at the Faison Cemetery.

Mrs. Dixie was born on March 26, 1934 in Johnston County to the late Samuel Carlie and Alice Thornton Hayes. She was a poultry farmer and

loved cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She was a dedicated member of St. Matthews Pentecostal Holiness Church, volunteering her time and loved to fellowship with her church family. She was very adventurous and lived life to the fullest.

She leaves behind four daughters, Judy Ann Jackson of Newton Grove, Kathy Lee Williams of Clinton, Alice Rose Long (Eddie) of Clinton and Wanda Kay Ginn of Goldsboro; two sons, Jesse "JW" Hoskin (Sandra Lee) of Dudley and Johnnie Ray Hoskin (Lynn) of Turkey; two sisters, Daisy Tyndall of Clinton and Elsie Dudley of Grantham; brother, Lester Hayes of Durham; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was a dedicated mama, grandma, sister and friend to all. She leaves behind a loving legacy and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was as preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin "Bill" Hoskin; a son, Herman Glenn Hoskin; one sister, Dorothy Smith; two brothers, Richard Hayes and Johnny Hayes; a grandson, Tony Ray Cherry and a great-grandson, Infant Long.

Visitation for family and friends will be held immediately following the service on Friday evening; and other times at the home of her daughter, Judy Jackson at 7066 Harper House Road, Newton Grove.

