AUTRYVILLE — Ret. Sgt. 1st Class Dock Hubert Autry, 88, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Ricky Spell. Burial will follow at Hall Family Cemetery, Autryville.

Dock was born in Sampson County on May 18, 1931 to the late Archie Love Autry and Sallie Blanche Carter Autry. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Julius Tate Autry, Nellie Mae Parrish and Mami Godwin.

He retired from the United States Army with 21 years of service which include being in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He also retired from the Sampson County Sheriff's Department, serving as a deputy and a probation and parole officer and he was a truck driver with DuBose Steel.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Mary Nortz Autry; son, Dock Hubert Autry Jr.; and grandchildren, Jillian Patrice Sommer and Jeremy Patrick Borden.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.