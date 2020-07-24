CLINTON — Donald Eugene Pope, 88, of 846 Rowan Road, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Rowan Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Carter and the Rev. Mike Shook officiating. There will be a walk through viewing Friday, July 24th at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at his home.

Donald, born in 1932 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Erastus Pope and Eva Warren Pope Vann. He graduated from Herring High School and attended Salemburg Military Institution. He retired as Sgt. Major from the NC National Guard after 42 years of service. He was an active member of Rowan Baptist Church where he served as Children's Department Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Church Treasurer, Baptist Men and many other positions. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Denton Pope and brothers, Robert and Harold Pope.

Survivors include children, Donna Ellis and husband Mike, Ricky Pope and wife Allan, Neal Pope and wife Leah; grandchildren, Josh Ellis (Cameron), Anna Ellis, Jenny Gardner (Taylor), Matthew Pope, Victoria Key (Brad), and Haley Pope; great-grandchildren, TaMya, Jackson, Farrah and Addison; two step grandchildren, Clarke and Will; sisters, Shirley Coats and Janice Blalock; brother, Charles Pope (Aurettis); sisters-in-law, Frances Pope and Doris Pope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.