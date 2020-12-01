1/1
Donald Odell Meece, Jr.

SALEMBURG — Mr. Donald Odell Meece, Jr., 72, of Salemburg passed away on Monday, Nove. 30, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Roseboro United Methodist Church with Reverend Bobby Herring officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 10 until 11 a.m.

Mr. Meece was a native of Colfax County, New Mexico. He was the son of Donald Odell Meece, Sr. and Naomi Wood Meece. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Trudie Renee Meece. He was a retired Special Agent with the Department of Defense. He was a veteran of the Naval Reserves.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Odum Meece of the home; daughter, Chrissy Meece Carr and husband, Eddie of Clinton; three brothers, Denny Meece of Georgia, Randy Meece of Orlando, FL and Steve Meece of Bluffton, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roseboro United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 8, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roseboro United Methodist Church
DEC
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Roseboro United Methodist Church
