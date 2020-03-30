Mr. Donald Ray Autry, 77, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Minson Williams Cemetery, Autryville, officiating will be Pastor Kelly Bullard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kay Livingston Autry and Wixie Wrench Autry; wife, Shirley Autry; and a daughter, Donna Autry Melvin.

Donald was a local race car driver, promoted Fayetteville Motor Speedway for over seven years, was a local barber and he also owned numerous other businesses in the area.

He is survived by his son, Scott Autry and wife, Rhonda; stepson, Ward Parker and wife, Amber; grandson, Cody Melvin; two step-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; one step great-grandchild; sister, Lana Hall and husband, WJ; and special friend, Elizabeth Beal.

In lieu of the recent restrictions due to the coronavirus, friends are welcome to come by the funeral home on Monday, March 30, 2020 from the hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Autry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Autry to Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.