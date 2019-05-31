CLINTON — Donald Winders, 60, of 3839 Bonnetsville, Road, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, at Mintz Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Mintz Baptist Church and at other times at the home. Interment with Masonic rites will follow in the church cemetery.

Donald, born in 1958, was the son of the late William Henry Winders and Juanita Lee Winders. He was a member of Mintz Baptist Church, Coharie Masonic Lodge and the Sudan Shriners.

Survivors include wife, Kelly Hope Naylor Winders; Miss Daisy, his buddy (a black lab); mother, Juanita Lee Winders; sisters, Patricia W. Alderman (Ronnie) and Sharon W. Pope (Bill); nephews, Cory Alderman (Joy), Eric Lee Alderman (Kelly), Blake Alderman (Leslie), Blair Alderman (Karen), Chad Pope (Amber), and Lindsay Salter (Robbie); seven great-nieces; one great nephew; sister-in-law, Joan Naylor Royal (Greg); and brother-in-law, Thomas Derek Naylor.

Although Donald officially worked in route sales for 32 years, his true passion in life was caring for his wife, his buddy Miss Daisy, his family and the many fortunate enough to call him friend. He was a loyal Freemason and Shriner. A member of Coharie Lodge 379.

Donald enjoyed time spent cooking for and eating with his family and friends at home and at Sneads Ferry. He was best known for his Award Winning Chili. He enjoyed the annual "guys only" fishing trips to the Outer Banks, his duties at the Masonic Lodge and assisting with church fundraisers.

His life was a selfless example for all, full of J O Y – Jesus first, others second, yourself last. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to the , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the Oxford Orphanage, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.