STEDMAN — Mr. Donald Woodrow Johnson, 75, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor David Bays.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton McKoy Johnson and Elma Boone Johnson; son, Derran Johnson; brothers, Mack and Carl Johnson; and a sister, Diane Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Johnson; daughters, Angi Bowen & husband, Charles, Manuela Hayes and husband, Jeff and Marie Jackson and husband, Alan; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Blake and Brooke Bowen, Jeffery Hayes Jr. and Maddie Johnson; three great grandchildren; brother, Rudolph Johnson; and sister, Joan Price.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.