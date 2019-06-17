Donna Melvin

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Donna Bullard Autry Melvin, 56, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy fight with cancer on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Officiating will be Pastor J.D. Tew.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James (Jim) Daniel Melvin III; sons, Cody and Daniel Melvin; daughter, April Melvin Elliott; father, Donald Ray Autry; mother, Judy Bullard; brother, Scott Autry and wife, Rhonda; and grandchildren, Christopher Tonet, Dalton Elliott, William Melvin, Kimberly Bates and Jaxon Melvin.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, N.C. 28304.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.