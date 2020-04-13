Donna Lee Alfano Chase

Guest Book
  • "Donna was a joy and delight to be around. I had the..."
    - Jane Smith
  • "Donna will be missed by all who knew her. As a classmate I..."
    - Stuart Smith
  • "Our love and prayers with you at this time of sorry I pray..."
    - Rose Reeves
  • "Kenneth and Family, I was so sad to hear this news today. ..."
    - Susan Haney Adcox
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC
28391
(910)-223-7400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
George Horne Cemetery
Obituary
Donna Chase

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Donna Lee Alfano Chase, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at George Horne Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Spell officiating.

Mrs. Chase was a native of Hope Mills and the daughter of the late Angelo "Al" Alfano and Florene Brisson Alfano. She was a retired financial advisor.

She is survived by her husband, George Kenneth Chase of the home; two daughters, Angela Chase Jackson and husband, Brian of Autryville and Audrey Chase Wallace and husband, David of Southport; two brothers, Jerry Alfano and wife, Brenda of Carolina Shores and Barry Alfano of Beauford, GA; five grandchildren, Addison Jackson, Chase Jackson, Macayla Wallace, Krisalyn Wallace and George Dylan Wallace and her beloved dog, Charlie Brown Chase.

In light of the recent government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on Monday, April 13 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Chase.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church Youth Missions, 2868 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, NC 28318.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
