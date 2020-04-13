Donna Chase

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Donna Lee Alfano Chase, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at George Horne Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Spell officiating.

Mrs. Chase was a native of Hope Mills and the daughter of the late Angelo "Al" Alfano and Florene Brisson Alfano. She was a retired financial advisor.

She is survived by her husband, George Kenneth Chase of the home; two daughters, Angela Chase Jackson and husband, Brian of Autryville and Audrey Chase Wallace and husband, David of Southport; two brothers, Jerry Alfano and wife, Brenda of Carolina Shores and Barry Alfano of Beauford, GA; five grandchildren, Addison Jackson, Chase Jackson, Macayla Wallace, Krisalyn Wallace and George Dylan Wallace and her beloved dog, Charlie Brown Chase.

In light of the recent government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on Monday, April 13 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Chase.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church Youth Missions, 2868 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, NC 28318.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.