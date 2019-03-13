Donnie "Carol" Jackson

SMITHFIELD — Donnie "Carol" Jackson, 85, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Debra Steely officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, and other times at the home of Greg and Paula Best, 726 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove.

Survivors include wife, Jean Baker Jackson of Newton Grove; sisters, Audrey Jackson Thornton and Sallie Jackson Whitfield; and brother, Larry Dail Jackson and wife Brenda.

He was preceded in death by parents, Clement H. and Dorcas K. Jackson; son, Phillip DeCarol Jackson; and sister, Doris Jackson Holloman.

A service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, N.C.