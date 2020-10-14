Donnie Ray Sessoms

SALEMBURG — Mr. Donnie Ray Sessoms, 61, of Salemburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. William Ammons and the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the Sessoms-Faircloth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Sessoms was a native of Sampson County, the son of Donnie Preston Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, McKenzie Mae Sessoms.He was a diesel mechanic for Soles Truck and Auto.

He is survived by two sons, Ray Sessoms and William Sessoms both of Salemburg; daughter, Catherine Ann Herring of Salemburg; mother and step-father, Catherine Sessoms and Archie Sessoms of Salemburg; two brothers, Ricky Sessoms and Gary Wayne Sessoms both of Salemburg; sister, Mary Phyllis Thompson of Salemburg; and eight grandchildren.

