CLINTON — Mr. Donnie Ree Hall, 80, of Clinton, and formerly of Roseboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Southwood Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro, with the Rev. Deborah Carlisle officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Mr. Hall was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late George and Viola Bryant Hall. He was a retired fixer at the Roseboro Spinning Company.

He is survived by his son, George Hall of Roseboro; three grandchildren; three sisters, Sandra McMillan of Autryville, Ann Ruth Royal of Spring Lake and Brenda Kay Faircloth of Roseboro; one brother, George Junior Hall of Roseboro.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.