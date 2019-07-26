Dora Wright

TURKEY — Mrs. Dora Brewer Wright, 85, of 291 Faison Road, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Turkey Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Bryan, the Rev. Raeford Carter Jr. and the Rev. Robert Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on Feb. 14, 1934 in Arkadelphia, Ark., Mrs. Dora was the daughter of the late Thomas Neal and Leila Deloney Brewer. She retired in 2003 from Sampson Duplin Mental Health. She was a devoted member of Turkey Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, former church secretary and pianist. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George D. Wright.

She is survived by her four daughters, Debbie W. Ward and husband, Lin of Clinton, Lisa A. Wright of Clinton, Sara W. Tew and husband, David of Turkey, and Mona W. Robinson and husband, Wayne of Clinton; her son, David A. Wright and wife, Amanda of Faison; three sisters, Janet B. Hearn (Bill) of Louisiana, Alice B. Hasley of Arkansas and Patricia B. Schieffer of Texas; and two brothers, Jimmy Brewer (Wilma) of Texas and George Brewer (Louise) of Arkansas.

She was also blessed with eight grandchildren: Jonathan Tew (Ashley), Ashley Parker (Matthew), Andrew Tew (Kristine), Stephanie Edwards (Will), Amberly Tyndall (Josh), Michala Robinson, Tristen Robinson and Zannah Wright; and nine great-grandchildren: Haley, Chandler, Laila, Madelyn, Brooklynn, Addison, Bayleigh, Zoey and Colby. She also leaves behind her close family friend, Jane Robinson (aka "Boots") of Turkey.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, and other times at her home.

