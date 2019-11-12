Dora Jean Hobbs

Jean Stevens Hobbs, 86, died peacefully at the Southwood Nursing Center in Clinton, NC on Nov. 12, 2019.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Angela Hobbs Anttila; grandchildren, Allen and Wesley Anttila; her siblings: Maloa S. Benson, Eloise S. Price, Dr. Sherrill Stevens, Geraldine S. Murphy, Jesse Stevens (Barbara), Rev. Brantley Stevens (Jinny), Annie S. Nichols (J.W.), Diane S. Coats (Larry); sister-in-law, June C. Stevens and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Jean was the fifth child of the late Almon and Dora Stevens of Clayton, NC. She was also predeceased by her husband, Bobby Hobbs, son, Eddie Hobbs, son-in-law, Steven Anttila and brother, Lt. Col. Wade Stevens. She graduated from Wilson's Mills High School in 1951. She worked for many years for Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh, NC and then later for Sylvania Electric Products in Smithfield, NC until its closure in 1981. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a beloved sister and aunt and a faithful member of Carr Memorial Christian Church. She was a loving daughter who provided years of sacrificial care for both her parents before their death. She was sustained by her faith and was an inspiration to all who knew her in her long and courageous battle with cancer.

A service to celebrate her life and to affirm her faith and hope will be held at Carr Memorial Christian Church, Clinton, NC on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. immediately prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove, NC.

The family also offers a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center in Clinton and to caregiver, Ann McCullen, for the years of dedicated care provided to Jean.

Crumpler- Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Honeycutt St., Clinton, NC is assisting the family with arrangements.

Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts are suggested to Carr Memorial Christian Church or local hospice unit of your choice.