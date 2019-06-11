Dora McGill, 78, of Burlington died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Burlington.

Dora was a native of Sampson County and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Thelma McGill. Dora graduated from Clinton High School and East Carolina University. She was a retired educator having taught in Sampson, New Hanover, Mecklenburg, Guilford and Alamance counties. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she was presented a Presbyterian Women's Life Membership.

Dora was a beloved and cherished sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She is survived by her brothers Jim McGill (Gail) of Burlington and Tom McGill of Durham; niece, Karen Gee (Mike); nephew Jim McGill, Jr (Jennifer); great nephews Alex Gee (Katherine), Harrison Gee, Grifﬁn Gee, Jack McGill and Andrew McGill and a great niece, Kate McGill all of Burlington.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Norman Whitney. The family will receive friends following the service in the John Knox Room.

In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or the Andrews Snack Pack Ministry in care of First Presbyterian Church, 508 West Davis Street, Burlington, NC 27215.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

