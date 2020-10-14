1/
Dora Tyndall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dora Tyndall

CLINTON — Mr. Dora Tyndall, 45, of 215 Lisa Lane, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

Mr. Dora Tyndall leaves behind to cherish his memories: wife, Tracy Marie Tyndall of the home; step-children, Sara Rose Hogan of the home, Helen Lynmarie Hogan of the home, Michael David Hogan of Autryville, NC, Timothy Ryan Hogan of Autryville, NC; sisters, Sylvia Caton of Clinton, NC, Cindy Renfrow of Clinton, NC, Sandra Cooper of Florida, Patricia Tyndall, Mary Matthis, Judy Jackson of Clinton, NC, Marilyn Barnhill, Sharilyn Weeks of Clinton, NC, Linda Blackburn, and Brenda Norris of Clinton, NC; brothers, RC Tyndall of Clinton, NC, Clifton Tyndall of Fayetteville, NC, and Willie Cahoon of Ohio; and one grandson.

The family of Mr. Dora Tyndall has entrusted all professional services with Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved