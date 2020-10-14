Dora Tyndall

CLINTON — Mr. Dora Tyndall, 45, of 215 Lisa Lane, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

Mr. Dora Tyndall leaves behind to cherish his memories: wife, Tracy Marie Tyndall of the home; step-children, Sara Rose Hogan of the home, Helen Lynmarie Hogan of the home, Michael David Hogan of Autryville, NC, Timothy Ryan Hogan of Autryville, NC; sisters, Sylvia Caton of Clinton, NC, Cindy Renfrow of Clinton, NC, Sandra Cooper of Florida, Patricia Tyndall, Mary Matthis, Judy Jackson of Clinton, NC, Marilyn Barnhill, Sharilyn Weeks of Clinton, NC, Linda Blackburn, and Brenda Norris of Clinton, NC; brothers, RC Tyndall of Clinton, NC, Clifton Tyndall of Fayetteville, NC, and Willie Cahoon of Ohio; and one grandson.

The family of Mr. Dora Tyndall has entrusted all professional services with Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.