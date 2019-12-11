Doreen H. Caldwell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen H. Caldwell.
Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doreen Caldwell

CLINTON — Mrs. Doreen H. Caldwell, 65, of 106 Browns Church Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital, Durham.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Union Star Original Freewill Baptist Church with Bishop James Leftdwrige officiating. Burial in Springvale Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.