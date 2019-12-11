Doreen Caldwell

CLINTON — Mrs. Doreen H. Caldwell, 65, of 106 Browns Church Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital, Durham.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Union Star Original Freewill Baptist Church with Bishop James Leftdwrige officiating. Burial in Springvale Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

