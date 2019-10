Doris Martinez

TURKEY — Mrs. Doris Ann Faison Martinez, 56, of 47 Tiffany Lane, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Leslie Morrisey officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Worley Funeral Home, Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com