Doris Ann Wells

CLINTON — Ms. Doris Ann Wells, 85, of 501 McKoy St., passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Foxfire Village, N.C.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle Marcus Becton officiating. The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.

