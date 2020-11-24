1/1
Doris Bass
Doris Bass

CLINTON — Ms. Doris Bass, 89, of Clinton passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield with her loving family by her side. Her graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Hopewell U. M. Church Cemetery. Rev. Freddy Langston will officiate the service.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Kenny and Teresa Bass, George and Diane Bass, Dale and Freddy Langston all of Newton Grove, Pam and Stephen Jones of Stedman, Becky & C. M. Jordan of Clinton and Martha and Kenneth Westbrook of Newton Grove; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sisters, Margaree Hollingsworth of Clinton, Sula Mandigo of Conifer, N.Y., Barbara Brisson of Orlando, Fl., and brother John Butler of Newton Grove. Also, left to cherish her memories are many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Stanley and Dixie Butler; husband, Milford Bass and brothers, Bobby, Nason and Wayne Butler.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, N.C. 27577 or National Alzheimer's Association, 3739 National Dr., Ste. 110, Raleigh, N.C. 27612.

We ask in order to stay in compliance with the North Carolina State COVID Law that social distancing measures be taken and a mask be worn at all times during the service.

Online condolences may be made at: www.westanddunn.com

A Service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, North Carolina.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
