Doris Ellen Hill Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ellen Hill Jackson.
Service Information
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2066
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLINTON — Doris Ellen Hill Jackson, 79, of 136 Rowan Road, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Barefoot officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., just before the service at Grove Park Baptist Church.

Survivors are daughter, Jenny Register and husband Kevin; brother, Tom Hill Jr. and wife Pat; and grandson, Tyler Strickland and wife Hannah.

Doris, born in 1940 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Tom B. Hill, Sr. and Myrtie Ola Faircloth Hill. She was an insurance agent for over 40 years and a member of Grove Park Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.