CLINTON — Doris Ellen Hill Jackson, 79, of 136 Rowan Road, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Barefoot officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., just before the service at Grove Park Baptist Church.

Survivors are daughter, Jenny Register and husband Kevin; brother, Tom Hill Jr. and wife Pat; and grandson, Tyler Strickland and wife Hannah.

Doris, born in 1940 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Tom B. Hill, Sr. and Myrtie Ola Faircloth Hill. She was an insurance agent for over 40 years and a member of Grove Park Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson.

