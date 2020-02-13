CLINTON — Doris Evelyn Honeycutt, 87, of Blaney Street, Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home just before the service.

Doris, born in 1932, was the daughter of the late Henry J. Andrews and Ellen Lane Andrews. She along with her husband, Bobby, were owner and operators of Bobby's Grill. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Honeycutt; son, Donald Glenn Honeycutt; and brothers, Leonard Andrews and Kelvin Andrews; and sister Martha Andrews Cottle.

Survivors include children, Terry and wife Beth Honeycutt and Sue Honeycutt; grandchildren, Garrett Honeycutt and Spencer Honeycutt; and brother, Melvin Andrews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumplerhoneycutt.com.