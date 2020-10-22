1/
Doris G. Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris G. Hunter, 76, of Fayetteville, went home to join her husband, Andrew Hunter, with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born in Sampson County on Nov. 9, 1943 to the late Richard and Tiny Ammons.

Left to cherish Doris's memory are her sons, Ricky Hunter and Ken Hunter; grandson, Jordan Hunter; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Hunter; brothers, Pete Ammons and Willie Ammons; sister, Hilda Faircloth; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, on the lawn of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.

Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved