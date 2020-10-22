Doris G. Hunter, 76, of Fayetteville, went home to join her husband, Andrew Hunter, with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born in Sampson County on Nov. 9, 1943 to the late Richard and Tiny Ammons.

Left to cherish Doris's memory are her sons, Ricky Hunter and Ken Hunter; grandson, Jordan Hunter; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Hunter; brothers, Pete Ammons and Willie Ammons; sister, Hilda Faircloth; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, on the lawn of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.

