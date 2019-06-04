Doris Hall Bass, 74, of the Tyndall Grove Community, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Born in 1944 in Sampson County to the late Clute and Viana Dudley Hall, she was a homemaker and also attended Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by daughter, Nanette Groves Corbin; a son, Alvin Lee Hall; and siblings, Fleecy, Fleet Rose, Simon, Junior, Minnie, Leeford, Henry and Wilkie.

A celebration of Doris's life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with the Rev. Larry Barnhill officiating.

Doris leaves to cherish her memories a son, Ethan Groves; grandchildren, Zachary Thornton and Christopher Corbin; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.