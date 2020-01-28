Doris Mae (Faircloth) Hall

Mrs. Doris Mae (Faircloth) Hall, 80 passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Larry Autry. Burial will follow at Sandy Horne Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Reason Faircloth and Della M. Horne Faircloth; sister, Mary "Gin" Virginia Fann; and a brother, Henry "Jack" Vernon Faircloth.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Perry Hall of the home; children, Venita Hinson and husband, Allen, Mitchell Hall and wife, Autum and Kathie Johnson and husband, Jerry all of Autryville; six grandchildren, Jessica Faircloth and her late husband, Bill Faircloth, Brian Ray and wife, Jessica, Alyssa George and husband, Edwin, Justin Hinson, Casey Hall and Karen Johnson and fiance', Auston Spell; and 10 great grandchildren.

Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.